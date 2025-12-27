Blackstone leads Rutgers against No. 24 Michigan State after 22-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (11-1, 0-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (11-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays No. 24 Michigan State after Faith Blackstone scored 22 points in Rutgers’ 54-45 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Spartans have gone 6-0 in home games. Michigan State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Imani Lester averaging 3.4.

Michigan State averages 92.2 points, 33.9 more per game than the 58.3 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Michigan State gives up.

The Spartans and Scarlet Knights match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Blair is averaging 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Grace Vanslooten is averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games.

Kaylah Ivey is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 8.8 points and 3.5 assists. Nene Ndiaye is averaging 16.2 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 88.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 12.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

