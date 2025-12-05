Battle leads Old Dominion against Richmond after 24-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) at Richmond Spiders (7-1) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Richmond…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) at Richmond Spiders (7-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Richmond after Jordan Battle scored 24 points in Old Dominion’s 88-75 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Spiders are 5-0 on their home court. Richmond ranks sixth in the A-10 with 15.8 assists per game led by Michael Walz averaging 3.0.

The Monarchs have gone 0-6 away from home. Old Dominion ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Richmond averages 84.6 points, 6.8 more per game than the 77.8 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Will Johnston is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Battle is averaging 13 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Monarchs. LJ Thomas is averaging 12.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.