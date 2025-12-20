Ball State hosts Byers and Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-0) at Ball State Cardinals (3-8) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -10.5;…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-0) at Ball State Cardinals (3-8)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Ball State after Brant Byers scored 27 points in Miami (OH)’s 83-76 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Cardinals are 2-2 in home games. Ball State is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The RedHawks have gone 4-0 away from home. Miami (OH) has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ball State averages 64.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 69.6 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and RedHawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Hill is averaging 11.2 points for the Cardinals. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Evan Ipsaro is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists for the RedHawks. Byers is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 92.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.