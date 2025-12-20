Ball leads No. 5 UConn against DePaul after 26-point performance

UConn Huskies (11-1, 1-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-4, 0-1 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (11-1, 1-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-4, 0-1 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits DePaul after Solomon Ball scored 26 points in UConn’s 79-60 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Blue Demons are 6-2 on their home court. DePaul ranks fourth in the Big East with 16.9 assists per game led by Layden Blocker averaging 3.8.

The Huskies have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. UConn is sixth in college basketball giving up 61.7 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

DePaul makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). UConn averages 10.2 more points per game (79.0) than DePaul allows to opponents (68.8).

The Blue Demons and Huskies face off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Blue Demons. Kaleb Banks is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ball is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.