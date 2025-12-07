Audi Crooks scores 30 points in No. 10 Iowa State’s 105-52 win over Northern Illinois

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 30 points in just 19 minutes to lead three players in double figures…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 30 points in just 19 minutes to lead three players in double figures on Sunday as No. 10 Iowa State routed Northern Illinois 105-52.

Alisa Williams had 14 points for the Cyclones (10-0), and Addy Brown added 10 points and nine assists against the Huskies (2-7).

Crooks, who entered the game leading the nation in scoring at 27.3 points per game, reached double figures for the 77th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the country.

Iowa State ended the first quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 13-point lead into the second and the Cyclones led 58-23 at halftime.

Crooks had 23 points in the first half, played just five minutes in the second half and finished 13-of-19 shooting. Williams’ 14 points were a season high.

The Cyclones have scored 100-plus points in three of their last four games. They are averaging 95.8 points per game, and their plus-38.6 scoring margin ranks fifth in the country.

Iowa State is out to its best start since the 2013-14 team opened 14-0.

Teresa Mbemba and Maria Serracanta each scored 16 points for Northern Illinois, which was playing a ranked opponent for the first time in three years. The Huskies shot 5 of 19 on 3-pointers and finished 20 of 55 from the floor.

Up next

Iowa State hosts No. 12 Iowa on Wednesday.

Northern Illinois visits Purdue Fort Wayne next Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.