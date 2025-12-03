Live Radio
Arkansas State wins 83-63 against UT Arlington

The Associated Press

December 3, 2025, 12:00 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Hampton scored 19 points as Arkansas State beat UT Arlington 83-63 on Tuesday.

Hampton added eight rebounds for the Red Wolves (6-3). Jaxon Ellingsworth added 18 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and had seven rebounds. Kyle Hayman shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Marcell McCreary finished with 16 points and four steals for the Mavericks (6-3). UT Arlington also got 15 points and two steals from Casmir Chavis. Raysean Seamster also put up 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

