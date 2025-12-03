Arkansas State wins 83-63 against UT Arlington

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Hampton scored 19 points as Arkansas State beat UT Arlington 83-63 on Tuesday. Hampton added…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Hampton scored 19 points as Arkansas State beat UT Arlington 83-63 on Tuesday.

Hampton added eight rebounds for the Red Wolves (6-3). Jaxon Ellingsworth added 18 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and had seven rebounds. Kyle Hayman shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Marcell McCreary finished with 16 points and four steals for the Mavericks (6-3). UT Arlington also got 15 points and two steals from Casmir Chavis. Raysean Seamster also put up 11 points and six rebounds.

