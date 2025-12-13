Arkansas State Red Wolves play the Rice Owls, aim for 5th straight win

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-3) at Rice Owls (4-6) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -2.5;…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-3) at Rice Owls (4-6)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Red Wolves take on Rice.

The Owls have gone 3-2 in home games. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 4.4.

The Red Wolves have gone 3-3 away from home. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 5.6.

Rice scores 75.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 79.6 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State scores 7.6 more points per game (80.8) than Rice allows to opponents (73.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Owls. Broadnax is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.2%.

TJ Caldwell is averaging 12 points for the Red Wolves. Jaxon Ellingsworth is averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.