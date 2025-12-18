Applewhite scores 19 as Georgia Southern takes down Georgia State 90-67

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Alden Applewhite had 19 points in Georgia Southern’s 90-67 win over Georgia State on Thursday night…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Alden Applewhite had 19 points in Georgia Southern’s 90-67 win over Georgia State on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Applewhite added five rebounds for the Eagles (9-5, 1-0). Spudd Webb added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Khayri Dunn had 16 points for the Eagles, who picked up their sixth straight win.

Jelani Hamilton led the way for the Panthers (2-10, 0-1) with 19 points and six rebounds. Georgia State also got 16 points from Ayouba Berthe. Jakai Newton also had nine points.

