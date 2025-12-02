AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 2 Texas’ Rori Harmon

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 4 of the season: Rori Harmon, Texas…

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 4 of the season:

Rori Harmon, Texas

The graduate guard won MVP of the Players Era Championship after leading the Longhorns over then-No. 3 UCLA and No. 2 South Carolina. Against UCLA, Harmon scored 26 points, making 9 of 15 from the field. Harmon added nine assists against the Gamecocks and hit the winning jumper with 0.7 seconds remaining.

Runner-up

Audi Crooks, Iowa State. The junior post broke the school record with 47 points and 19 field goals against Indiana to help the Cyclones win the Coconut Hoops Blue Heron Division Championship. The 47 points are the most by a player nationally in a game so far this season and are tied for the fourth most in Big 12 history for a single game.

Honorable mention

Mikayla Blakes, No. 15 Vanderbilt; Gabriela Jaquez, No. 4 UCLA; Indya Nivar, No. 11 North Carolina.

Keep an eye on

Maine forward Adrianna Smith had the team’s first triple-double since Liz Wood in 2015 to help the Black Bears beat Saint Francis in the Turkey Tip-Off. The redshirt senior had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

