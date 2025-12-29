Albany (NY) visits South Carolina after Lindsey’s 23-point performance

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-10) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-10) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits South Carolina after Amir Lindsey scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 83-75 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Gamecocks are 8-1 on their home court. South Carolina ranks third in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Great Danes are 1-6 on the road. Albany (NY) leads the America East with 15.6 assists. Lindsey leads the Great Danes with 4.5.

South Carolina averages 79.8 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 76.6 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lindsey is averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Great Danes. Jaden Kempson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

