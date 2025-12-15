Alabama A&M plays North Alabama following Pissis’ 20-point performance

North Alabama Lions (5-4) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-4) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5;…

North Alabama Lions (5-4) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-4)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces North Alabama after Sami Pissis scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 67-59 victory against the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Alabama A&M ranks second in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. P.J. Eason leads the Bulldogs with 6.9 boards.

The Lions are 2-3 on the road. North Alabama is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Alabama A&M is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 43.8% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 73.4 points per game, 1.2 more than the 72.2 Alabama A&M gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Peyton Daniels is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Dallas Howell is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.1 points. Donte Bacchus is averaging 14.1 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.