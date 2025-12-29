Air Force Falcons face the Wyoming Cowboys on 5-game losing streak

Wyoming Cowboys (9-3, 0-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-9, 0-1 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (9-3, 0-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-9, 0-1 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force heads into the matchup against Wyoming as losers of five games in a row.

The Falcons are 3-5 in home games. Air Force is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Cowboys have gone 0-1 against MWC opponents. Wyoming leads the MWC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Matija Belic averaging 1.8.

Air Force averages 65.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 72.6 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Cowboys match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Sanders is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 14.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

Khaden Bennett is averaging 10.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. Nasir Meyer is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.