Wood leads Sacred Heart against Georgetown after 20-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-2)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Georgetown after Amelia Wood scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 74-64 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Georgetown finished 12-19 overall last season while going 5-8 at home. The Hoyas averaged 62.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.0 last season.

Sacred Heart finished 9-20 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and bench points last season.

