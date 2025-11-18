Winthrop plays No. 2 South Carolina following Porter’s 22-point game

Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits No.…

Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits No. 2 South Carolina after Amourie Porter scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 75-69 victory over the Queens (NC) Royals.

South Carolina went 16-1 at home last season while going 35-4 overall. The Gamecocks shot 46.5% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Winthrop went 10-8 in Big South play and 5-9 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 60.8 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 12 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

