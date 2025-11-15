Live Radio
Williams leads North Alabama against East Tennessee State after 28-point performance

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:42 AM

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-1) at North Alabama Lions (2-1)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts East Tennessee State after Corneilous Williams scored 28 points in North Alabama’s 87-83 overtime win against the Northwestern State Demons.

North Alabama finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 24-11 overall. The Lions averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 3.5 bench points last season.

East Tennessee State went 19-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Buccaneers averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

