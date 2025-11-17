Williams leads Eastern Kentucky against Kent State after 20-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-2) at Kent State Golden Flashes (4-1) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-2) at Kent State Golden Flashes (4-1)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Kent State after MJ Williams scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 92-62 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Golden Flashes have gone 2-1 in home games. Kent State averages 94.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky finished 18-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Colonels allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

