Wilkerson, Conerway fuel Indiana over Milwaukee 101-70

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson poured in 24 points, Tayton Conerway added 21, and Indiana overpowered Milwaukee 101-70 on…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson poured in 24 points, Tayton Conerway added 21, and Indiana overpowered Milwaukee 101-70 on Wednesday night.

The finish marked Indiana’s second straight game score more than 100 points, the program’s first such stretch since 2016.

Wilkerson hit five 3-pointers and sparked the Hoosiers (3-0) as they stretched a 51-39 halftime lead into full control. Conerway shot 8 of 11, dished out six assists and paced an offense that finished with 23 assists — giving Indiana 20 or more in three straight games for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Reed Bailey added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries posted 12 points with three steals.

Indiana shot 56.7% from the field and 50% from deep, pairing pace with steady stops. A 14-3 run out of the first media timeout pushed the margin to 64-46 after Sam Alexis converted an and-1. DeVries’ corner 3 made it 75-56 with 8:40 left, and the Hoosiers closed with a 26-14 stretch as the bench matched the starters’ efficiency.

Milwaukee (2-2) stayed in reach early behind Danilo Jovanovich’s 18 points and Seth Hubbard’s 17, but the Panthers struggled to contain Indiana’s spacing and ball movement. Milwaukee shot 46.8% overall but went just 5 of 17 from deep, committed 15 turnovers and was outscored 50-31 after halftime.

Amar Augillard added 14 points and five rebounds for the Panthers.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.