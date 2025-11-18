Wichita State visits Boise State after Giles’ 24-point performance

Wichita State Shockers (3-0) at Boise State Broncos (3-1) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -9.5;…

Wichita State Shockers (3-0) at Boise State Broncos (3-1)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits Boise State after Kenyon Giles scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 95-74 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Boise State finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Broncos shot 46.3% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

Wichita State finished 19-15 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Shockers averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 18.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

