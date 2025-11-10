Western Illinois visits CSU Bakersfield following Griffin’s 21-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1)

Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays CSU Bakersfield after Isaiah Griffin scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 77-58 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

CSU Bakersfield finished 9-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from deep.

Western Illinois finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Leathernecks averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.6% from behind the arc last season.

