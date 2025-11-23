Western Illinois and North Dakota to meet in cross-conference contest

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-5) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-5) Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eli King…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-5) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-5)

Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eli King and North Dakota take on Francis Okwuosah and Western Illinois in non-conference action.

The Leathernecks have gone 1-1 in home games. Western Illinois is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-2 on the road. North Dakota has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Illinois’ average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 77.0 points per game, 2.5 more than the 74.5 Western Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okwuosah is scoring 11.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 11.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.2%.

Zach Kraft averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Greyson Uelmen is averaging 13.4 points.

