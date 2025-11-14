Webb’s 20 lead Georgia Southern over Johnson C. Smith 98-79

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Spudd Webb scored 20 points as Georgia Southern beat Division-II level Johnson C. Smith 98-79 on…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Spudd Webb scored 20 points as Georgia Southern beat Division-II level Johnson C. Smith 98-79 on Friday.

Webb added six assists and five steals for the Eagles (3-1). Dwayne Williams Jr. scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds.

Nakavieon White shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points for Georgia Southern.

Anthony Williams led the Golden Bulls in scoring, finishing with 19 points and four assists. Trey Pettigrew added 16 points for Johnson C. Smith. Jessiah Pierre-Johnson had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

