Warren leads Wofford against UNC Asheville after 20-point game

Wofford Terriers (1-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces UNC…

Wofford Terriers (1-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces UNC Asheville after Toni Warren scored 20 points in Wofford’s 73-59 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on their home court. UNC Asheville is the leader in the Big South in team defense, allowing 54.4 points while holding opponents to 33.3% shooting.

The Terriers are 0-3 on the road. Wofford is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

UNC Asheville’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 33.3% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points and 1.8 steals. Nia Green is shooting 43.3% and averaging 7.8 points.

Molly Masingale averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Queen Ikhiuwu is averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.