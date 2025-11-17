Vaughn leads Loyola Chicago against Illinois State after 22-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-3) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Illinois…

Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-3)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Illinois State after Brooklyn Vaughn scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 70-67 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Loyola Chicago went 8-9 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Ramblers allowed opponents to score 64.0 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

Illinois State finished 7-7 on the road and 24-13 overall last season. The Redbirds averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

