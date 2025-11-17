Vaughn leads Loyola Chicago against Illinois State after 22-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-3)
Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Illinois State after Brooklyn Vaughn scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 70-67 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.
Loyola Chicago went 8-9 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Ramblers allowed opponents to score 64.0 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.
Illinois State finished 7-7 on the road and 24-13 overall last season. The Redbirds averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.
