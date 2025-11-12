UTSA Roadrunners take on the Texas State Bobcats in non-conference action

Texas State Bobcats (0-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (0-2) San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA and Texas State…

Texas State Bobcats (0-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (0-2)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA and Texas State play in non-conference action.

UTSA finished 26-5 overall a season ago while going 13-0 at home. The Roadrunners averaged 66.0 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range last season.

Texas State finished 13-17 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 62.1 points per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 27.6% from 3-point distance last season.

