UT Martin visits Bradley following Johnson’s 33-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-0) at Bradley Braves (1-1)
Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts UT Martin after Jaquan Johnson scored 33 points in Bradley’s 85-54 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.
Bradley went 14-4 at home last season while going 28-9 overall. The Braves averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second-chance points and 22.9 bench points last season.
UT Martin went 10-12 in OVC play and 5-12 on the road last season. The Skyhawks averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
