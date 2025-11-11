UT Martin visits Bradley following Johnson’s 33-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-0) at Bradley Braves (1-1) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts UT Martin…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-0) at Bradley Braves (1-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts UT Martin after Jaquan Johnson scored 33 points in Bradley’s 85-54 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Bradley went 14-4 at home last season while going 28-9 overall. The Braves averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second-chance points and 22.9 bench points last season.

UT Martin went 10-12 in OVC play and 5-12 on the road last season. The Skyhawks averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.