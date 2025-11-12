UT Martin visits Bradley after Johnson’s 33-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-0) at Bradley Braves (1-1) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -15.5; over/under…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-0) at Bradley Braves (1-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -15.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays UT Martin after Jaquan Johnson scored 33 points in Bradley’s 85-54 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Bradley went 14-4 at home last season while going 28-9 overall. The Braves averaged 76.3 points per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 39.8% from deep last season.

UT Martin went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 5-12 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

