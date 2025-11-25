USC plays Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (6-0) vs. USC Trojans (5-0) Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -7.5; over/under…

Seton Hall Pirates (6-0) vs. USC Trojans (5-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Seton Hall in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Trojans are 5-0 in non-conference play. USC is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

The Pirates are 6-0 in non-conference play. Seton Hall averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

USC makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Seton Hall has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Rice is shooting 40.0% and averaging 21.8 points for the Trojans. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

TJ Simpkins is averaging 12.8 points for the Pirates. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 12.3 points.

