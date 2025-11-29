UNC Wilmington secures 87-57 win against Navy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler and Christian May both scored 17 points as UNC Wilmington beat Navy 87-57 in…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler and Christian May both scored 17 points as UNC Wilmington beat Navy 87-57 in the Holiday Classic on Friday.

Wessler also had 11 rebounds for the Seahawks (6-1). May added eight rebounds. Noah Ross went 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Midshipmen (4-4) were led in scoring by Austin Benigni, who finished with 25 points. Navy also got 16 points from Jinwoo Kim. Aidan Kehoe also had eight points and seven rebounds.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday in the round robin. UNC Wilmington hosts Gardner-Webb and Navy plays SE Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.