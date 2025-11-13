UNC Asheville defeats Bryan 92-54

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Connor Dubsky scored 15 points to help UNC Asheville defeat Bryan 92-54 on Thursday. Dubsky finished…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Connor Dubsky scored 15 points to help UNC Asheville defeat Bryan 92-54 on Thursday.

Dubsky finished 5 of 9 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (2-2). Toyaz Solomon scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Myles Mayfield went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Terrell Reeves led the way for the Lions with 11 points. Derek Curtis added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

