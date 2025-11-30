UNC Asheville Bulldogs take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State and UNC Asheville square off in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 5.3.

The Mountaineers are 4-4 in non-conference play. Appalachian State has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UNC Asheville scores 75.8 points, 5.8 more per game than the 70.0 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 52.4% from beyond the arc. Kameron Taylor is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.3 points.

Kasen Jennings is averaging 16 points for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

