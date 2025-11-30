UMBC Retrievers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose square off in Miami, Florida

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-6) vs. UMBC Retrievers (2-5) Miami; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces Presbyterian at Ocean…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-6) vs. UMBC Retrievers (2-5)

Miami; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces Presbyterian at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida.

The Retrievers have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. UMBC has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Hose are 2-6 in non-conference play. Presbyterian is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UMBC’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UMBC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Austin is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Retrievers. Jade Tillman is averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 31.3%.

Jacia Cunningham is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Blue Hose. Aminata Tal is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

