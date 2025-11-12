UMass-Lowell River Hawks to face Columbia Lions on the road

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-2) at Columbia Lions (1-1) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts UMass-Lowell. Columbia…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-2) at Columbia Lions (1-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts UMass-Lowell.

Columbia finished 12-15 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Lions averaged 78.4 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc last season.

UMass-Lowell finished 3-11 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The River Hawks averaged 79.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

