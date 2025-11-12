UIC takes down NAIA-member Saint Francis (IL) 98-55

CHICAGO (AP) — Ante Beljan scored 22 points as UIC beat NAIA-member Saint Francis (IL) 98-55 on Tuesday night. Beljan…

CHICAGO (AP) — Ante Beljan scored 22 points as UIC beat NAIA-member Saint Francis (IL) 98-55 on Tuesday night.

Beljan shot 10 of 12 from the field for the Flames (2-1). Andy Johnson finished 7 of 9 from the field to add 16 points. Ahmad Henderson II went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points, while adding eight assists and five steals.

Joffrey Nunnally led the way for the Fighting Saints with 13 points. Damarcies Moore added 12 points and seven rebounds for Saint Francis. Merrick Small had nine points.

UIC took the lead for good with 19:32 left in the first half. The score was 45-25 at halftime, with Beljan racking up 10 points. UIC pulled away with a 14-3 run in the second half to extend a 33-point lead to 44 points. They outscored Saint Francis by 23 points in the final half, as Beljan led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

