UCF Knights welcome the Florida International Panthers on Tuesday

Florida International Panthers (1-1) at UCF Knights (1-1)
Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Florida International.
UCF went 9-7 at home last season while going 12-18 overall. The Knights averaged 7.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.
Florida International finished 7-12 in CUSA action and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 19.1 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and bench points last season.
