UCF Knights welcome the Florida International Panthers on Tuesday

Florida International Panthers (1-1) at UCF Knights (1-1)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Florida International.

UCF went 9-7 at home last season while going 12-18 overall. The Knights averaged 7.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

Florida International finished 7-12 in CUSA action and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 19.1 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

