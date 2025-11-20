UCF Knights and the Pittsburgh Panthers play in Daytona Beach, Florida

Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) vs. UCF Knights (4-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under…

Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) vs. UCF Knights (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Pittsburgh at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Knights have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. UCF is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 89.0 points while shooting 50.5% from the field.

The Panthers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

UCF makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.6 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Pittsburgh averages 72.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 80.0 UCF gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Brandin Cummings is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Cameron Corhen is averaging 13.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.