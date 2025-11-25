UAB Blazers and the UTEP Miners play in Jacksonville, Florida

UTEP Miners (3-3) vs. UAB Blazers (5-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTEP and UAB meet at…

UTEP Miners (3-3) vs. UAB Blazers (5-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP and UAB meet at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Blazers have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. UAB is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Miners have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. UTEP ranks seventh in the CUSA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 2.3.

UAB scores 87.7 points, 16.2 more per game than the 71.5 UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Westry is shooting 53.2% and averaging 17.3 points for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Caleb Blackwell averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc. West is averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

