Troy visits USC after Rice’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:46 AM

Troy Trojans (4-2) at USC Trojans (3-0)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -18.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces Troy after Rodney Rice scored 21 points in USC’s 87-67 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds.

USC went 12-7 at home last season while going 17-18 overall. The USC Trojans shot 48.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Troy Trojans are 3-2 on the road. Troy ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 2.5.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

