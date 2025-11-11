Texas State Bobcats welcome the UTSA Roadrunners on Wednesday

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Texas State Bobcats (1-2) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Texas State Bobcats (1-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts UTSA.

Texas State finished 16-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bobcats averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

UTSA finished 12-19 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shot 46.3% from the field last season.

