Texas State Bobcats welcome the UTSA Roadrunners on Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:41 AM

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Texas State Bobcats (1-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts UTSA.

Texas State finished 16-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bobcats averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

UTSA finished 12-19 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shot 46.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

