Texas A&M hosts Dinkins and Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-2)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Texas A&M after Devin Dinkins scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 80-73 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Aggies are 3-1 in home games. Texas A&M averages 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Jaspers have gone 0-2 away from home. Manhattan averages 84.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Texas A&M averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 48.8% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Rashaun Agee is shooting 52.6% and averaging 11.6 points.

Dinkins is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Jaspers. Jaden Winston is averaging 14.2 points and 4.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

