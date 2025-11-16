Tennessee Tech hosts West Georgia after Smith’s 27-point performance

West Georgia Wolves (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-2) Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia…

West Georgia Wolves (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-2)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Tennessee Tech after Josh Smith scored 27 points in West Georgia’s 100-92 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

Tennessee Tech went 15-17 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 6.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

West Georgia finished 6-25 overall with a 2-15 record on the road a season ago. The Wolves gave up 78.3 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

