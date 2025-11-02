Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell dismisses Ruby Whitehorn from No. 8 Lady Vols after another arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell announced Sunday that she has dismissed senior guard Ruby Whitehorn from the…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell announced Sunday that she has dismissed senior guard Ruby Whitehorn from the eighth-ranked Lady Vols, saying it was her responsibility to protect the program’s high standards.

“In light of recent events, Ruby has been unable to reflect those standards, and I have made the difficult decision to dismiss her from our team,” Caldwell said in a statement. “I love Ruby and will always be rooting for her, but my priority is to uphold the respected reputation of the Lady Vols.”

Whitehorn reportedly was stopped early Thursday by campus police, who found her in possession of marijuana. She was charged with misdemeanor simple possession/casual exchange.

Whitehorn had been allowed back on the team following a suspension for an August arrest. She pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to two misdemeanors of aggravated trespassing and aggravated burglary in exchange for judicial diversion after the Aug. 8 altercation. Her record can be expunged after a year.

The 6-foot player from Detroit was arrested after what police said was an incident at a woman’s residence where Whitehorn kicked in a front door and bedroom door. Whitehorn reportedly told officers she was getting her property back after the woman took her phone and passport and then locked the door.

In a statement posted Sunday on Instagram shortly after Caldwell’s announcement, Whitehorn apologized for failing to “uphold the standards of the lady vol legacy and what it represents.”

The Lady Vols open the season Tuesday night at No. 9 N.C. State.

Whitehorn started 28 of 34 games last season for the Lady Vols and ranked fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 11.6 points. She began her career at Clemson, where she started 62 of 66 games.

She helped Tennessee go 24-10 in coach Caldwell’s debut season. The Lady Vols lost to Texas in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

