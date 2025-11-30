Taliah Scott scores 17 as No. 15 Baylor women rout Grambling 76-35

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 17 points and No. 15 Baylor held Grambling to 10 points in the…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 17 points and No. 15 Baylor held Grambling to 10 points in the first half before cruising to a 76-35 victory on Sunday.

Scott made just 3 of 11 shots from the floor, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, but she nailed all nine of her free throws for Baylor (7-1), which attempted only 11 foul shots in the game.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs totaled 10 points and 16 rebounds for her third double-double of the season for the Bears. Bella Fontleroy scored 11 with seven rebounds. Kiersten Johnson scored nine and had five of Baylor’s 10 blocked shots.

Five different Bears hit a 3-pointer and Baylor shot 61.5% from the floor in the first quarter to lead 24-2. Shaniah Nunn had the only basket for Grambling, stopping a 14-0 Baylor run to begin the game. The Tigers missed 14 of 15 shots in the period.

Scott had five of Baylor’s 13 points in the second quarter and the Bears took a 27-point lead into halftime.

The teams played to a 20-all tie in the third period before Baylor outscored Grambling 19-5 in the fourth.

Zaria Johnson scored 14 on 5-for-17 shooting to top Grambling (1-7), which falls to 0-6 on the road. The Tigers shot 20% overall and missed 12 of 14 from 3-point range.

Baylor snagged 16 more rebounds (47-31) and outscored the Tigers 34-16 in the paint.

Up next

The Bears host Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday. Grambling plays at Louisiana Tech on Dec. 9.

