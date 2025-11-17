Stillwell’s double-double helps UCF fend off Oakland 87-83

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jamichael Stillwell scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Riley Kugel scored 18 points and UCF…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jamichael Stillwell scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Riley Kugel scored 18 points and UCF withstood Oakland for an 87-83 win on Monday night.

Jordan Burks scored 13 points and Themus Fulks 11 for UCF which distributed 21 assists on 31 made shots. The Knights shot 48% (31 of 65) despite 30% shooting (7 of 23) from 3-point range.

Isaac Garrett had 23 points, reserve Brett White II scored 21, Brody Robinson 20 and Tuburu Naivalurua 11 for Oakland.

Central Florida played the foul game in the last 60 seconds not allowing Oakland to shoot a 3-pointer. Fulks made two foul shots with 16 seconds left for an 85-82 lead. Kugel fouled Brody Robinson who made 1 of 2 foul shots to reduce Oakland’s deficit to two points.

Kugel’s 3-pointer with 5:17 left in the first half gave the Knights (4-1) their largest first-half lead at 32-23. Oakland responded by outscoring UCF 17-12 before halftime and got within 44-40.

UCF emerged from intermission and used a 9-0 run for its first double-digit lead at 53-42 on Burks’ basket. The lead reached 70-55 on Kugel’s three-point play with 11:10 left before the Knights went cold shooting.

Oakland went on a 15-3 burst in a 4 1/2-minute stretch to get within 73-70.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.