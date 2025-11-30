Stevenson and North Texas host Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) at North Texas Mean Green (5-2) Denton, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) at North Texas Mean Green (5-2)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Prairie View A&M after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 26 points in North Texas’ 79-71 overtime win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Mean Green are 4-0 in home games. North Texas is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Prairie View A&M has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

North Texas’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than North Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mean Green. Will McClendon is averaging 13.0 points.

Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 20.1 points for the Panthers. Cory Wells is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

