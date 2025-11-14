Southern Illinois visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Reid’s 21-point outing

Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-2) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue…

Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-2)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Southern Illinois after Jordan Reid scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 68-67 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 27-9 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Mastodons averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Southern Illinois finished 4-26 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Salukis averaged 57.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

