Southeast Missouri State hosts Missouri State following Lee’s 20-point game

Missouri State Bears (2-0) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Southeast Missouri State after Faith Lee scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 69-53 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Southeast Missouri State finished 6-23 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Redhawks averaged 8.3 steals, 3.7 blocks and 17.2 turnovers per game last season.

Missouri State finished 0-0 in CUSA action and 9-5 on the road a season ago. The Bears gave up 63.7 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

