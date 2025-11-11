South Carolina Upstate plays No. 23 Kentucky after Gallagher’s 20-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-0)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits No. 23 Kentucky after Cassie Gallagher scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 78-44 loss to the Georgia Lady Bulldogs.

Kentucky went 23-8 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 16.6 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 6-11 in Big South action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 5.1 steals, 2.7 blocks and 21.5 turnovers per game last season.

