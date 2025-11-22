South Carolina plays Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (4-1) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (4-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on Northwestern in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Gamecocks have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. South Carolina is sixth in the SEC with 17.6 assists per game led by Meechie Johnson Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Wildcats have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Northwestern is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 16.4 points and 3.6 assists. Eli Ellis is shooting 48.8% and averaging 13.4 points.

Nick Martinelli is averaging 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Arrinten Page is averaging 16.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

