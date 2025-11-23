SMU hosts Radford following Jones’ 27-point showing

Radford Highlanders (2-5) at SMU Mustangs (6-0) Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces SMU after Del Jones…

Radford Highlanders (2-5) at SMU Mustangs (6-0)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces SMU after Del Jones scored 27 points in Radford’s 81-73 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Mustangs have gone 6-0 in home games. SMU scores 93.3 points while outscoring opponents by 20.1 points per game.

The Highlanders are 0-2 on the road. Radford is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

SMU makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (46.6%). Radford averages 75.0 points per game, 1.8 more than the 73.2 SMU gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 18.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.1%.

Jones is averaging 17.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Dennis Parker Jr. is averaging 17.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

