Smith’s 24 points lead North Dakota State over St. Scholastica 111-38

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tay Smith’s 24 points helped North Dakota State defeat St. Scholastica 111-38 on Wednesday night.

Smith had three steals for the Bison (2-2). Carson Smith scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Markhi Strickland shot 7 of 7 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Paul Harris finished with six points to lead the Saints.

